Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Geotextiles and Geomembranes market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geotextiles and Geomembranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

HDPE

LLDPE

PVC

FPP

Other

Segment by Application

Water Management

Waste Management

Mining

Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering

Others

By Company

Dupont

GSE Holding

AGRU

Solmax

JUTA

Firestone

Carlisle

Sotrafa

HongXiang New Geo-Material

Jinba

Huikwang

Seaman

Naue

Yizheng Shengli

Sinotech

EPI

Shandong Haoyang

Layfield

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Geotextiles and Geomembranes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Materials

1.2.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 HDPE

1.2.3 LLDPE

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 FPP

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Water Management

1.3.3 Waste Management

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Tunnel Liners & Civil Engineering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Production

2.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Geotextiles and Geomembranes Revenue by Regi

