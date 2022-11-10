Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Blended Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric include Kuraray, Toyobo, Shikibo, Mitsubishi Rayon, Shahlon Group, LUCKY TEX, PEN FABRIC, Taekwang and Sung Kwang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Blended Fabric
Other Fabrics
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Man
Woman
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Toyobo
Shikibo
Mitsubishi Rayon
Shahlon Group
LUCKY TEX
PEN FABRIC
Taekwang
Sung Kwang
Ulhwa Corporation
PT. Leuwijaya Utama
PT. Dewasutra tex
Far Eastern New Century
AJLAN BROS
Zhejiang Red Green Blue Textile Printing and Dyeing
Weiqiao Textile
Shaoxing Surui Textiles
Bofang Textile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arab Thobe and Abaya Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
