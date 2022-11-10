Turkish Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

Turkish Defense Industry – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/4660120/turkish-defense-2024-779

This report offers detailed analysis of the Turkish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Turkish defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Turkish defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Turkish defense industry.

Scope

– Turkish defense expenditure stands at US$14 billion in 2019, and registered a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.04% during the historic period.

– The country?s strained relationship with Greece, persistent threats from the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), active participation in peacekeeping missions, and the reduction in foreign dependency for military equipment procurement, drove defense expenditure during the historic period.

– With this trend expected to continue, expenditure is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.13% over the forecast period to value US$29.8 billion in 2024. As a percentage of GDP, the country?s defense expenditure will average 2.22% over the forecast period, which is marginally declining compared to an average of 1.70% recorded during the historic period.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Turkish defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Turkish defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/turkish-defense-2024-779-4660120

Table of content

Table of Contents

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Conditions

3.1.1. Primary threat perception

3.1.2. Military doctrine and strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.3.1. Ongoing procurement programs

3.1.3.2. Future procurement programs

3.1.3.3. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2019-2024

3.1.4. Geopolitical, Social and economic scenario

3.1.5. Political and strategic alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Turkey defense expenditure expected to grow during the forecast period

3.2.2. Turkish defense expenditure to rise over the forecast period

3.2.3. Military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to decline over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Share of capital expenditure to increase over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure to increase over the forecast period

3.3.3. Key Trends in Turkish defense market

3.3.4. Per capita defense expenditure to rise over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security (HLS) expenditure expected to grow over the forecast period

3.4.2. Threats driving homeland security expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Turkish defense expenditure expected to remain low compared to leading spenders

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/turkish-defense-2024-779-4660120

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/