Global Reinforcement Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Reinforcement Materials market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinforcement Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials
Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Materials
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials
Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials
Segment by Application
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Marine
Others
By Company
Toray Industries
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Rayon
Hyosung Corporation
Cytec Industries
Honeywell International
BASF
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Bast Fiber
AgroFiber SAS
NFC Fibers
NJR Steel Holdings
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Reinforcement Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Materials
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials
1.2.5 Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Marine
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Reinforcement Materials Production
2.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Reinforcement Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Reinforcement Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
