Global Reinforcement Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Reinforcement Materials market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reinforcement Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials

Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Materials

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials

Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials

Segment by Application

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

By Company

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hyosung Corporation

Cytec Industries

Honeywell International

BASF

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Bast Fiber

AgroFiber SAS

NFC Fibers

NJR Steel Holdings

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Reinforcement Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Materials

1.2.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Materials

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials

1.2.5 Natural Fiber Reinforcement Materials

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Reinforcement Materials Production

2.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Reinforcement Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Reinforcement Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Reinforcement Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Reinforcement Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028



