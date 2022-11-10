Welding Flux Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Welding Flux: a chemical substance which can help and promote the welding process in the welding process, and at the same time protect and prevent oxidation reaction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Flux in global, including the following market information:
Global Welding Flux Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Welding Flux Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Welding Flux companies in 2021 (%)
The global Welding Flux market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Welding Flux include Umicore, Kobelco, Special Metals, Dengfeng, Lincoln Electric, Voestalpine, Sweco, Indium Corporation and NIHON SUPERIOR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Welding Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Welding Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Inorganic
Resin
Global Welding Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Instrument and Meter
Household Appliances
Electronic Products
Others
Global Welding Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Welding Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Welding Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Welding Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Welding Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Umicore
Kobelco
Special Metals
Dengfeng
Lincoln Electric
Voestalpine
Sweco
Indium Corporation
NIHON SUPERIOR
Weitexinda Technology
Gaofeng Technology
Yatong Welding Materials
Solder Coat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Welding Flux Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Welding Flux Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Welding Flux Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Welding Flux Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Welding Flux Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Welding Flux Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Welding Flux Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Welding Flux Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Welding Flux Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Welding Flux Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Welding Flux Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Flux Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Flux Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Flux Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Flux Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Flux Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Welding Flux Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic
4.1.3 Inorganic
4.1.4 Resin
4.2 B
