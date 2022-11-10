Uncategorized

Global Biological Seed Coating Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Microbials

 

Botanical

 

Others

Segment by Application

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Cotton

Sunflower

Vegetable Crops

Other Crops

By Company

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Novozymes

UPL

Incotec

Marrone Bio Innovations

Certis Europe

Koppert

Valent Biosciences

Rizobacter

Italpollina Spa

BioWorks

Advanced Biological Marketing

IPL Biologicals

Plant Health Care

Precision Laboratories

Verdesian Life Sciences

Indigo Ag

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Biological Seed Coating Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biological Seed Coating
1.2 Biological Seed Coating Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biological Seed Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microbials
1.2.3 Botanical
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Biological Seed Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biological Seed Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Corn
1.3.3 Wheat
1.3.4 Soybean
1.3.5 Cotton
1.3.6 Sunflower
1.3.7 Vegetable Crops
1.3.8 Other Crops
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biological Seed Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Biological Seed Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Biological Seed Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Biological Seed Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Biological Seed Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Biological Seed Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Biological Seed Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Biological Seed Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
 

 

