Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biopolymers/Bioplastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopolymers/Bioplastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate(Bio-PET)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHA)
Bio-polyethylene(Bio-PE)
Starch Blends
Polylactic Acid(PLA)
Segment by Application
Packing Industry
Automotive Industry
Bottles Manufacturing
Others
By Company
NatureWorks
Braskem
BASF
Arkema
DuPont
Novamont
Corbion
Metabolix
PSM
PolyOne
Biome Bioplastics
Biomer
FKuR
Trellis Bioplastics
Kingfa
Cardia Bioplastics
Grabio
MHG
Myriant
Mitsubishi
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biopolymers/Bioplastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate(Bio-PET)
1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHA)
1.2.4 Bio-polyethylene(Bio-PE)
1.2.5 Starch Blends
1.2.6 Polylactic Acid(PLA)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packing Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Bottles Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Production
2.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biopolymers/Bioplastics Revenue by Region:
