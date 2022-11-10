Global Portland Cement Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

By Company

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

Heidelberg

Italcementi

Anhui Conch Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings

CNBM

Taiwan Cement

UltraTech Cement

West China Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

China Tianrui Group Cement

Dalmia Bharat

Lucky Cement

Colacem

Buzzi Unicem

Ube Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Portland Cement Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portland Cement

1.2 Portland Cement Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portland Cement Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Gray Portland Cement

1.2.3 White Portland Cement

1.3 Portland Cement Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Portland Cement Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Portland Cement Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Portland Cement Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Portland Cement Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Portland Cement Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portland Cement Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Portland Cement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Portland

