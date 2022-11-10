Global Portland Cement Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Gray Portland Cement
White Portland Cement
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Infrastructure
By Company
LafargeHolcim
Cemex
Heidelberg
Italcementi
Anhui Conch Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings
CNBM
Taiwan Cement
UltraTech Cement
West China Cement
Taiheiyo Cement
China Tianrui Group Cement
Dalmia Bharat
Lucky Cement
Colacem
Buzzi Unicem
Ube Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Portland Cement Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portland Cement
1.2 Portland Cement Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Portland Cement Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gray Portland Cement
1.2.3 White Portland Cement
1.3 Portland Cement Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Portland Cement Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.3.4 Infrastructure
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Portland Cement Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Portland Cement Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Portland Cement Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Portland Cement Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Portland Cement Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Portland Cement Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Portland Cement Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Portland
