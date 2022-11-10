PVB Laminated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVB Laminated Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five PVB Laminated Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVB Laminated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVB Laminated Glass include Xinyi Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Olimpia Auto Glass, AGC Glass, Guardian Industries Corp, Saint-Gobain, Shatterprufe, Fuyao Glass and Nippon Sheet Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVB Laminated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Security
Heat Preservation
Sound Insulation
Uv Isolation
Other
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Home and Office
Automotive
Others
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVB Laminated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVB Laminated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVB Laminated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies PVB Laminated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xinyi Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
Olimpia Auto Glass
AGC Glass
Guardian Industries Corp
Saint-Gobain
Shatterprufe
Fuyao Glass
Nippon Sheet Glass
Central Glass
CSG Holding
Taiwan Glass
Schott
KCC Corporation
Benxi Yujing Glass
Kibing Group
AIS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVB Laminated Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVB Laminated Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVB Laminated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVB Laminated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVB Laminated Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVB Laminated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVB Laminated Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVB Laminated Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVB Laminated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVB Laminated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVB Laminated Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Laminated Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVB Laminated Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVB Laminated Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVB Laminated
