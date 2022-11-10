EVA Laminated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The full name of EVA is ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer.?As the EVA film used as sandwich glass, compared with PVB or SGP, the melting temperature of EVA is lower and the fluidity is good at about 110 C. The simple vacuum and heating can meet the production needs of EVA laminated glass.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Laminated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five EVA Laminated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVA Laminated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Laminated Glass include Cornwall Glass, Metro Performance Glass, Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH, N.Y. Tempering Company, IGE Glass Technologies, Pearsons Glass, Hongjia Glass, JIMY and Ravensby Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Laminated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Security

Sound Insulation

Uv Isolation

Other

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

Other

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVA Laminated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVA Laminated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVA Laminated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies EVA Laminated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cornwall Glass

Metro Performance Glass

Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH

N.Y. Tempering Company

IGE Glass Technologies

Pearsons Glass

Hongjia Glass

JIMY

Ravensby Glass

Dhanlaxmi Enterprises

SZG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Laminated Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVA Laminated Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVA Laminated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVA Laminated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVA Laminated Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Laminated Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVA Laminated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVA Laminated Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVA Laminated Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVA Laminated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Laminated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Laminated Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Laminated Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Laminated Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Laminated Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Laminated

