Telecom Duct Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

For telecommunications, cables can be installed in water, air or underground. The pipes used to install fiber optic cables are usually made of polyethylene. They range in size from 25 mm to 100 mm. Sometimes they are installed in larger pipes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom Duct in global, including the following market information:

Global Telecom Duct Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Telecom Duct Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Telecom Duct companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telecom Duct market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corrugated Optic Duct Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telecom Duct include Emtelle, Expancom, Draka Communications, Mexichem, Datwyler Cables, Egeplast, KNET, Clearfield and Fibrain Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telecom Duct manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telecom Duct Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Telecom Duct Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Optic Duct

Microducts

Silicone-coated Duct

Other

Global Telecom Duct Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Telecom Duct Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cable Laying

Optical Fiber Laying

Global Telecom Duct Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Telecom Duct Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telecom Duct revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telecom Duct revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Telecom Duct sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Telecom Duct sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emtelle

Expancom

Draka Communications

Mexichem

Datwyler Cables

Egeplast

KNET

Clearfield

Fibrain Group

Belden PPC

Radius Systems

OptiRoad

Cosmoplast

Blue Diamond Industries

Jagannath Industries

Spyra Primo

Hexatronic Group

Brand-Rex (Leviton)

Nestor Cables

GM-Plast

SPUR

Hebeish Group

Afripipes

YOFC

Shanghai Hawei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telecom Duct Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telecom Duct Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telecom Duct Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telecom Duct Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telecom Duct Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Telecom Duct Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telecom Duct Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telecom Duct Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telecom Duct Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Telecom Duct Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Telecom Duct Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telecom Duct Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Telecom Duct Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom Duct Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Telecom Duct Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom Duct Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Telecom Duct Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Corrugated Optic Duct

4.1.3 Microducts

S

