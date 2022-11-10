Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Fibers & Resins market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Fibers & Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

PVC

PP

PE

Polystyrene

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Devices

Medical Consumbles

Other

By Company

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Celanese Corporation

DSM N.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Ningbo Yonghua Resin Co. Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Lubrizol Corporation

Piaoan Group

Victrex Plc

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd

Solvay SA

WEIGAO Holding Co. Ltd.(WEGO)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Fibers & Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Materials

1.2.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 PE

1.2.5 Polystyrene

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical Devices

1.3.3 Medical Consumbles

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Production

2.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Medical Fibers & Resins Sales

