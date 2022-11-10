Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Foam Graphite PolyStyrene

Board Graphite PolyStyrene

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Other

By Company

BASF

Insulfoam

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Elite Material

KNAUF Industries

Kingspan

Jablite

Styrochem Canada Ltee

The Ravago Group

Unipol Holland BV

Versalis S.P.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Foam Graphite PolyStyrene

1.2.3 Board Graphite PolyStyrene

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Production

2.1 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Graphite PolyStyrene(GPS) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Graphite Po

