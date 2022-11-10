Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre include Lenzing, Kemira, Asahi Kasei, Hengtian Fibre, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical, Jilin Chemical Fibre and Beijing SOL Flame-retardant Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicon Flame Retardant
Phosphorous Flame Retardant
Phosphorus and Nitrogen Flame Retardant
Other
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
FR Clothing
Home Textile
Other
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lenzing
Kemira
Asahi Kasei
Hengtian Fibre
Tangshan Sanyou Chemical
Jilin Chemical Fibre
Beijing SOL Flame-retardant Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Product Ty
