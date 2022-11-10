Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre include Lenzing, Kemira, Asahi Kasei, Hengtian Fibre, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical, Jilin Chemical Fibre and Beijing SOL Flame-retardant Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon Flame Retardant

Phosphorous Flame Retardant

Phosphorus and Nitrogen Flame Retardant

Other

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FR Clothing

Home Textile

Other

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lenzing

Kemira

Asahi Kasei

Hengtian Fibre

Tangshan Sanyou Chemical

Jilin Chemical Fibre

Beijing SOL Flame-retardant Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Regenerated Cellulose Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

