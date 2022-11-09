Automotive AR HUD Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Automotive AR HUD can superimpose computer-generated virtual objects into the user's three-dimensional environment through augmented reality technology. The information displayed on the windshield matches the elements of the real road scenery and can be presented where information is needed, reducing Number of views for key visual information relevant to the driver.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive AR HUD in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive AR HUD Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive AR HUD Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive AR HUD companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive AR HUD market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TFT Projection Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive AR HUD include Nippon Seiki, Continental AG, Panasonic Automotive, Foryou, E-LEAD, Maxell, LG Electronic, Huawei and Crystal Optech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive AR HUD manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive AR HUD Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive AR HUD Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TFT Projection Type
DLP Projection Type
LCOS Projection Type
Global Automotive AR HUD Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive AR HUD Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Premium Car
Luxury Car
Others
Global Automotive AR HUD Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive AR HUD Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive AR HUD revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive AR HUD revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive AR HUD sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive AR HUD sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Seiki
Continental AG
Panasonic Automotive
Foryou
E-LEAD
Maxell
LG Electronic
Huawei
Crystal Optech
FUTURUS
Raythink
New Vision
Shenzhen 3-dragons Technology
Jiangcheng Technology
Carrot Technology
Shanghai Yesar Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive AR HUD Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive AR HUD Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive AR HUD Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive AR HUD Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive AR HUD Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive AR HUD Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive AR HUD Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive AR HUD Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive AR HUD Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive AR HUD Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive AR HUD Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive AR HUD Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive AR HUD Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive AR HUD Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive AR HUD Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive AR HUD Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive AR HUD Market Size Markets, 2021 &
