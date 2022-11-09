Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sun roof glass is the glass used on panoramic sunroofs. The panoramic sunroof is actually relative to the ordinary sunroof. Generally speaking, the panoramic sunroof is first of all large, even the roof of the whole glass, sitting in the car can have a sweeping view of the scene above. The cost of the skylight glass is only half of the panoramic skylight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof include Saint-Gobain, AGC, AGP Group, Guardian, CSG Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam Group and Fuyao Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated Glass
Dimming Glass
Others
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
AGC
AGP Group
Guardian
CSG Holding
Nippon Sheet Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
Sisecam Group
Fuyao Group
Taiwan Glass
Xinyi Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Pl
