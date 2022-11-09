Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sun roof glass is the glass used on panoramic sunroofs. The panoramic sunroof is actually relative to the ordinary sunroof. Generally speaking, the panoramic sunroof is first of all large, even the roof of the whole glass, sitting in the car can have a sweeping view of the scene above. The cost of the skylight glass is only half of the panoramic skylight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof include Saint-Gobain, AGC, AGP Group, Guardian, CSG Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam Group and Fuyao Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laminated Glass

Dimming Glass

Others

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

AGC

AGP Group

Guardian

CSG Holding

Nippon Sheet Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

Sisecam Group

Fuyao Group

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass for Electric Vehicle Glass Roof Pl

