Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wire-Controlled Brake System (WCBS) is an electronically controlled brake system, which is divided into a mechanical brake-by-wire system and a hydraulic brake-by-wire system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electro-Hydraulic Braking System (EHB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) include Bosch, Continental, ZF, Hitachi, Bethel Automotive Safety Systems, Tongyu Automotive, Jingwei Hirain Technologies, NASN Automotive Electronic and Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electro-Hydraulic Braking System (EHB)

Electronic Mechanical Brake System (EMB)

Others

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Car

Passenger Car

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

ZF

Hitachi

Bethel Automotive Safety Systems

Tongyu Automotive

Jingwei Hirain Technologies

NASN Automotive Electronic

Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic

Vie Science & Technology

Yingchuang Huizhi Automobile Technology

Nanjing JWD Automotive Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Players in Globa

