Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wire-Controlled Brake System (WCBS) is an electronically controlled brake system, which is divided into a mechanical brake-by-wire system and a hydraulic brake-by-wire system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electro-Hydraulic Braking System (EHB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) include Bosch, Continental, ZF, Hitachi, Bethel Automotive Safety Systems, Tongyu Automotive, Jingwei Hirain Technologies, NASN Automotive Electronic and Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electro-Hydraulic Braking System (EHB)
Electronic Mechanical Brake System (EMB)
Others
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Car
Passenger Car
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Continental
ZF
Hitachi
Bethel Automotive Safety Systems
Tongyu Automotive
Jingwei Hirain Technologies
NASN Automotive Electronic
Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic
Vie Science & Technology
Yingchuang Huizhi Automobile Technology
Nanjing JWD Automotive Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire-Controlled Brake Systems (WCBS) Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications