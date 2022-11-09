Aircraft Carbon Brake Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aircraft Carbon Brake is an important component which is usually used for takeoff, landing, gliding, turning and stopping the. It realizes brake and ensures the safety of a flight and is belonging to the consumable parts.

Aircraft Carbon Brake is an advanced technique in brake device. Compared to steel brakes, it is lighter, has better heat dissipation property, and does not reduce the energy absorption characteristics at high temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft Carbon Brake in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Aircraft Carbon Brake companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft Carbon Brake market was valued at 1283.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Commercial Brake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft Carbon Brake include Safran, Meggitt, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Xi?an Aviation Brake Technology, Beijing Bei MO, Chaoma Technology, Hunan Boyun New Materials and Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aircraft Carbon Brake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

