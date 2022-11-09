ABS for 3D Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is a terpolymer of acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene, A represents acrylonitrile, B represents butadiene, and S represents styrene. In 3D Printing service, Acrylonitrile has high strength, thermal stability and chemical stability; butadiene has toughness and impact resistance; styrene has easy processing, high gloss and high strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ABS for 3D Printing in global, including the following market information:

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ABS for 3D Printing companies in 2021 (%)

The global ABS for 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ABS for 3D Printing include Stratasys, Esun, Ultimake, FormFutura, Innofil3D and Sculpteo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ABS for 3D Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsion Graft Copolymerization

Bulk Copolymerization

Other

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ABS for 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ABS for 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ABS for 3D Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ABS for 3D Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

Esun

Ultimake

FormFutura

Innofil3D

Sculpteo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ABS for 3D Printing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ABS for 3D Printing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ABS for 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ABS for 3D Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ABS for 3D Printing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ABS for 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ABS for 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ABS for 3D Printing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ABS for 3D Printing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ABS for 3D Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABS for 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ABS for 3D Printing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS for 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ABS for 3D Printing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS for 3D Printing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ABS for 3D Pr

