Refrigerated Car Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Car in global, including the following market information:
Global Refrigerated Car Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refrigerated Car Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Refrigerated Car companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refrigerated Car market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigerated Vans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refrigerated Car include Carrier Transicold, CMA CGM, GAH, Maersk Line, MSC, Swift Transportation, Air Canada Cargo, Bay & Bay Trucking and Cold Chain Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refrigerated Car manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refrigerated Car Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigerated Car Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refrigerated Vans
Refrigerated Trucks
Refrigerated Trailers
Refrigerated Containers
Others
Global Refrigerated Car Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigerated Car Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food And Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Refrigerated Car Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigerated Car Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refrigerated Car revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refrigerated Car revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refrigerated Car sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Refrigerated Car sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carrier Transicold
CMA CGM
GAH
Maersk Line
MSC
Swift Transportation
Air Canada Cargo
Bay & Bay Trucking
Cold Chain Technologies
Culina
Agility
FedEx
DB Schenker
Frost Trucking
Biocair
FST Logistics
NYK Line
UPS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refrigerated Car Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refrigerated Car Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refrigerated Car Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refrigerated Car Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refrigerated Car Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refrigerated Car Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refrigerated Car Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refrigerated Car Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refrigerated Car Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refrigerated Car Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refrigerated Car Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerated Car Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigerated Car Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Car Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigerated Car Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Car Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refrigerated Car Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
