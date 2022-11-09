Automotive Lighting Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lighting Components in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Lighting Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Lighting Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Halogen Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Lighting Components include Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, HASCO, CoorsTek, ZKW Group and Varroc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Lighting Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Halogen Lighting
HID Lighting
LED Lighting
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Lighting Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Lighting Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Lighting Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Lighting Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Koito
Magneti Marelli
Valeo
Hella
Stanley Electric
HASCO
CoorsTek
ZKW Group
Varroc
SL Corporation
Xingyu
Hyundai IHL
TYC
DEPO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Lighting Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Lighting Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Components Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Lighting Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Lighting Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Lighting Components Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Lighting Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lighting Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Lighting Components Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lighting Components Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Components Compani
