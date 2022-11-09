Global Edible Oil Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Vegetable Type
Animal Type
Other
Segment by Application
Household Use
Commercial Use
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Wilmar
Adams
Bunge
K.S. Oils
Oilseeds
ACH
Ruchi
Marico
Ngo Chew Hong
United Oil Packers
Nalco
Advocuae
Oliyar
Tamil Naadu
Nirmal
Gokul
BCL
COFCO
Luhua
Standard Food
Jiusan
Changsheng
Zhongsheng
Liangyou
Table of content
1 Edible Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Oil
1.2 Edible Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Edible Oil Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Vegetable Type
1.2.3 Animal Type
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Edible Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Edible Oil Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Household Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Edible Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Edible Oil Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Edible Oil Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Edible Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Edible Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Edible Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Edible Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Edible Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Edible Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Edible Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Edible Oil Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Edible Oil Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Edible Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Edible Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Edible Oil Retrospecti
