Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Research Report 2022
Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premise
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinics
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Siemens
Wellbeing Software
Neusoft Medical
Cerner
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
IMAGE Information Systems
SBS
Optomed
medavis GmbH
eRAD
IBM
Fujifilm Healthcare
Carestream
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Radiology Information System (RIS) and Pict
