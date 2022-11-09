Global Frozen Seafoods Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Sale Channel. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Fish
Shellfish
Shrimp
Other
Segment by Sale Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Seafood Specialist Retailers
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AquaChile
Clearwater Seafood
High Liner Foods
Iglo Group
Leroy Seafood
Marine Harvest
Austevoll Seafood
Toyo Suisan Kaisha
Lyons Seafoods
Sajo Industries
Marine International
Surapon Foods Public
Tassal Group
Tri Marine International
Collins Seafoods
Table of content
1 Frozen Seafoods Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Seafoods
1.2 Frozen Seafoods Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Frozen Seafoods Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Fish
1.2.3 Shellfish
1.2.4 Shrimp
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Frozen Seafoods Segment by Sale Channel
1.3.1 Global Frozen Seafoods Sales Comparison by Sale Channel: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Seafood Specialist Retailers
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Frozen Seafoods Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Frozen Seafoods Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Frozen Seafoods Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Frozen Seafoods Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Frozen Seafoods Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Frozen Seafoods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Frozen Seafoods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Frozen Seafoods Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Frozen Seafoods Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Frozen Seafoods Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Frozen Seafoods Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Frozen Seafoods Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Frozen Seafoods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier
