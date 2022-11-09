Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Other

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Cargill Incorporated

Agridient

Axiom Foods

Norben Company

Nutri Pea

Burcon NutraScience Ltd

Consucra-Groupe Warcoing

CHS Inc

Prinova Holdings LLC

Roquette Feres

A&B Ingredients

Fenchem

Sotexpro

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Table of content

