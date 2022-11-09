Global Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Research Report 2022
Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
DNA Sequencing
RNA Sequencing
Segment by Application
Laboratory
Research Institute
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
CD Genomics
BaseClear
Garvan Institute
Apical Scientific
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
ESR
GeneBay
Genomedia
Genotypic Technology
GenXone
GSI Lab
Health GeneTech
BioTools
IIT Biotech GmbH
KeyGene
MicrobesNG
Nonacus
PathoQuest
Prairie Diagnostic Services
PT. Genetika Science Indonesia
Seibutsugiken
Takara Bio
Tri-I Biotech
Novogene
BGI Genomics
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 DNA Sequencing
1.2.3 RNA Sequencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Laboratory
1.3.3 Research Institute
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Nanopore Molecular Sequencing Service Players by Revenue
