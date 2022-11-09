Global Genealogical DNA Test Market Research Report 2022
Genealogical DNA Test market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genealogical DNA Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Y Chromosome DNA (Y-DNA) Test
Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) Test
Autosomal DNA Test
Segment by Application
Male
Female
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Genomia
African Ancestry
AncestryDNA
MyHeritage
FamilyTreeDNA
23andMe
Living DNA
Genera
Full Genomes
Veritas Genetics
Nebula Genomics
Dante Labs
CRI Genetics
Geneanet
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Genealogical DNA Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Y Chromosome DNA (Y-DNA) Test
1.2.3 Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) Test
1.2.4 Autosomal DNA Test
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Genealogical DNA Test Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Male
1.3.3 Female
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Genealogical DNA Test Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Genealogical DNA Test Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Genealogical DNA Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Genealogical DNA Test Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Genealogical DNA Test Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Genealogical DNA Test Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Genealogical DNA Test Industry Trends
2.3.2 Genealogical DNA Test Market Drivers
2.3.3 Genealogical DNA Test Market Challenges
2.3.4 Genealogical DNA Test Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Genealogical DNA Test Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Genealogical DNA Test Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Genealogical DNA Test Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Genealogical DNA Test Market Share by Company Typ
