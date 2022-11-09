Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Research Report 2022
Enterprise Resource Planning System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Resource Planning System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
IBM
Totvs
Workday
UNIT4
YonYou
Cornerstone
Kingdee
Digiwin
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On premise ERP
1.2.3 Cloud-based ERP
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Telecom
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enterprise Resource Planning System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enterprise Resource Planning System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enterprise Resource Planning System Players by Revenue
