Global Powertrain Components Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch
Turbocharged Engine + AT
Turbocharged Engine + CVT
Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT
Naturally aspirated Engine + AT
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Continental Automotive
Aisin Seiki
Bosch Group
Federal Mogul
Optimas
Eaton Corporation
Dana Holding Corporation
BorgWarner
Convertech, Inc
Rockwell Automation
RSB Group
Delphi Automotive PLC
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Visteon
Dana Incorporated
GKN plc
Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.
NEAPCO
Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Powertrain Components Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powertrain Components
1.2 Powertrain Components Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch
1.2.3 Turbocharged Engine + AT
1.2.4 Turbocharged Engine + CVT
1.2.5 Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT
1.2.6 Naturally aspirated Engine + AT
1.3 Powertrain Components Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Powertrain Components Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Powertrain Components Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Powertrain Components Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Powertrain Components Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Powertrain Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Powertrain Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Powertrain Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Powertrain Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Powertrain Components Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Powertrain C
