Global SATCOM on the Move Market Research Report 2022

SATCOM on the Move market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SATCOM on the Move market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Equipment

 

Service

 

Segment by Application

Marine

Land

Air

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat

China Satcom

Thaicom

AsiaSat

APSTAR

Synertone

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Hughes

ViaSat

L3 Technologies

CASIC

Harris

Cobham plc

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Gilat Satellite Networks

Space Star Technology

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global SATCOM on the Move Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Equipment
1.2.3 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SATCOM on the Move Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Land
1.3.4 Air
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global SATCOM on the Move Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 SATCOM on the Move Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 SATCOM on the Move Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 SATCOM on the Move Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 SATCOM on the Move Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 SATCOM on the Move Market Dynamics
2.3.1 SATCOM on the Move Industry Trends
2.3.2 SATCOM on the Move Market Drivers
2.3.3 SATCOM on the Move Market Challenges
2.3.4 SATCOM on the Move Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top SATCOM on the Move Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top SATCOM on the Move Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global SATCOM on the Move Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global SATCOM on the Move Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SATCOM on the Move Revenue
3.4 Gl

 

