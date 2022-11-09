Global Tool Reconditioning & Regrinding & Sharpening Services Market Research Report 2022

Tool Reconditioning & Regrinding & Sharpening Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tool Reconditioning & Regrinding & Sharpening Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Reconditioning

Regrinding

Sharpening

Segment by Application

Drills

Taps

Endmills

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

WIDIA

SECO Tools

Guhring, Inc

Liebherr

W.W. Grainger, Inc

Core Cutter LLC

Hartland Cutting Tools, Inc

FRAISA USA, Inc

RTS Cutting Tools

Cline Tool

Conical Tool Company

APEX Cutting Tools

POKOLM

Emuge Corporation

