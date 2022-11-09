Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
Other
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Robert Bosch
Continental AG
Aisin Seiki
Federal-Mogul
Akebono Brake Industry
Delphi Automotive
Japan Brake Industrial
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc
ZF
TMD Friction
MAT Holdings
ATE
ITT Corporation
Fras Le
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material
1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brake Pads
1.2.3 Brake Shoes
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive OEM Brake Fric
