Euryale Ferox Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Euryale ferox, commonly known as prickly waterlily or Gorgon plant, is a species of water lily found in southern and eastern Asia, and the only extant member of the genus Euryale. The edible seeds, called fox nuts or makhana when dried, are eaten in Asia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Euryale Ferox in global, including the following market information:
Global Euryale Ferox Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Euryale Ferox Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Euryale Ferox companies in 2021 (%)
The global Euryale Ferox market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Euryale Ferox include Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Foreign Traders, Hunan Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Indulge Foods Private Limited, Karnavati Spices, M N Foods, Madhubani Makhana and Mahaveer Udhyog and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Euryale Ferox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Euryale Ferox Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw
Processed
Global Euryale Ferox Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Sales Channel
Others
Global Euryale Ferox Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Euryale Ferox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Euryale Ferox revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Euryale Ferox revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Euryale Ferox sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Euryale Ferox sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caryopses Pvt. Ltd.
Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd.
Hindustan Foreign Traders
Hunan Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd.
Indulge Foods Private Limited
Karnavati Spices
M N Foods
Madhubani Makhana
Mahaveer Udhyog
Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Euryale Ferox Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3 Global Euryale Ferox Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Euryale Ferox Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Euryale Ferox Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Euryale Ferox Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Euryale Ferox Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Euryale Ferox Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Euryale Ferox Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Euryale Ferox Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Euryale Ferox Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Euryale Ferox Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Euryale Ferox Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Euryale Ferox Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euryale Ferox Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Euryale Ferox Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euryale Ferox Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Euryale Ferox Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Raw
4.1.3 Processed
4.2
