Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Brake Pads
Brake Shoes
Other
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Robert Bosch
Aisin Seiki
Akebono Brake Industry
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive
Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting
Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Fras Le
Japan Brake Industrial
Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc
TMD Friction Holdings GmbH
Federal-Mogul
ZF
SGL Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials
1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brake Pads
1.2.3 Brake Shoes
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive OEM Brake Friction Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive O
