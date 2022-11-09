Uncategorized

Global Talent Management Solutions Market Research Report 2022

Talent Management Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Talent Management Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Performance & Succession

 

Compensation Management

 

Learning, Training & Development

Rewards & Recognition

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Talent Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Performance & Succession
1.2.3 Compensation Management
1.2.4 Learning, Training & Development
1.2.5 Rewards & Recognition
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Talent Management Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Financial Services
1.3.4 Government/Non-Profit
1.3.5 Retail/Wholesale
1.3.6 Professional/Technical Services
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Talent Management Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Talent Management Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Talent Management Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Talent Management Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Talent Management Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Talent Management Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Talent Management Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Talent Management Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Talent Management Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 Talent Management Solutions Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top

 

Similar Reports: Global Talent Management Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Talent Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Talent Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

