Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Research Report 2022
Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
ICT Equipment
Home Appliances
Segment by Application
Material Recycling
Components Recycling
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Sims Recycling Solutions
Kuusakoski
Umicore
Waste Management
Electronic Recyclers International
Gem
Stena Metall Group
Electrocycling
Veolia
Enviro-Hub Holdings
URT
Cimelia
GEEP
Dongjiang
Dynamic Recycling
E-Parisaraa
environCom
Sage
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ICT Equipment
1.2.3 Home Appliances
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Material Recycling
1.3.3 Components Recycling
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Industry Trends
2.3.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Drivers
2.3.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Challenges
2.3.4 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Pl
