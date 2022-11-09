Uncategorized

Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Research Report 2022

Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

ICT Equipment

 

Home Appliances

 

Segment by Application

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Sims Recycling Solutions

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Electronic Recyclers International

Gem

Stena Metall Group

Electrocycling

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

URT

Cimelia

GEEP

Dongjiang

Dynamic Recycling

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Sage

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ICT Equipment
1.2.3 Home Appliances
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Material Recycling
1.3.3 Components Recycling
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Industry Trends
2.3.2 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Drivers
2.3.3 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Challenges
2.3.4 Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Pl

 

