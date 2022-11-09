Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Research Report 2022
Marketing Automation Tools market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marketing Automation Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Campaign Management
Email Marketing
Mobile Application
Inbound Marketing
Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring
Reporting and Analytics
Social Media Marketing
Others
Segment by Application
Large Enterprise
SMB
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Act-On Software
Adobe Systems
Aprimo
Cognizant
ETrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
HubSpot
IBM
IContact
Infusionsoft
LeadSquared
MarcomCentral
Marketo
Oracle
Salesforce
Salesfusion
SALESmanago
SAP
SAS Institute
SharpSpring
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Campaign Management
1.2.3 Email Marketing
1.2.4 Mobile Application
1.2.5 Inbound Marketing
1.2.6 Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring
1.2.7 Reporting and Analytics
1.2.8 Social Media Marketing
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprise
1.3.3 SMB
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Marketing Automation Tools Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Marketing Automation Tools Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Marketing Automation Tools Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Marketing Automation Tools Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Marketing Automation Tools Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Marketing Automation Tools Industry Trends
2.3.2 Marketing Automation Tools Market Drivers
2.3.3 Marketing Automation Tools Market Challenges
2.3.4 Marketing Automation Tools Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Marketing Automation Tools Players by Revenue
