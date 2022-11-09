Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Research Report 2022
Online Recruitment Platform market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Recruitment Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Segment by Application
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Construction
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Recruit
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Online Recruitment
1.2.3 Part Time Online Recruitment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Secretarial/Clerical
1.3.3 Accounting/Financial
1.3.4 Computing
1.3.5 Technical/Engineering
1.3.6 Professional/Managerial
1.3.7 Nursing/Medical/Care
1.3.8 Hotel/Catering
1.3.9 Sales/Marketing
1.3.10 Other Industrial/Blue Collar
1.3.11 Construction
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Recruitment Platform Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Recruitment Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Recruitment Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Recruitment Platform Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Recruitment Platform Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Recruitment Platform Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Recruitment Platform Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Recruitment Platform Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Recruitment Platform Market Restrai
