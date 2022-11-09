Aerospace and Defense in Argentina – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Argentina industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Argentinian aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1.7bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2016 and 2020.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $785.2m, equivalent to 45.3% of the market's overall value.

– In Argentina, there has been a gradual decrease in the defence budget allocated as a percentage of GDP as the country's economy has been struggling for the past two decades.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

7.4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted leading players?

8 Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.2. About MarketLine

