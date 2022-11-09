Global Domain Name System Service Market Research Report 2022
Domain Name System Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Domain Name System Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Managed
Standalone
Segment by Application
Small Businesses
Medium-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
GoDaddy
MarkMonitor
NetNames
Verisign
Akamai Technologies
Dyn
DNS Made Easy
DNSPod
EasyDNS Technologies
Moniker Online Services
MyDomain
Network Solutions
Rackspace DNS Cloud
Cloudflare
Neustar
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Domain Name System Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Managed
1.2.3 Standalone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Domain Name System Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small Businesses
1.3.3 Medium-sized Businesses
1.3.4 Large Enterprises
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Domain Name System Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Domain Name System Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Domain Name System Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Domain Name System Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Domain Name System Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Domain Name System Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Domain Name System Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Domain Name System Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Domain Name System Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Domain Name System Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Domain Name System Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Domain Name System Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Domain Name System Service Revenue Market Share by Pla
