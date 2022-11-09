Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Research Report 2022
Duty Free & Travel Retail market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Duty Free & Travel Retail market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Others
Segment by Application
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Dufry
Lagard?re Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power
The Shilla Duty Free
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Perfumes
1.2.3 Cosmetics
1.2.4 Alcohol
1.2.5 Cigarettes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airports
1.3.3 Onboard Aircraft
1.3.4 Seaports
1.3.5 Train Stations
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Duty Free & Travel Retail Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Duty Free & Travel Retail Industry Trends
2.3.2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Drivers
2.3.3 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Challenges
2.3.4 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Duty Free & Travel Retail Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Duty Free & Travel Retail Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1
