Global B2C Online Ordering Market Research Report 2022

B2C Online Ordering market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global B2C Online Ordering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Web-based

 

On-premise

 

Managed

Segment by Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Restaurants

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Menufy

Restolabs

Olo

MenuDrive

Toast POS

ChowNow

Orders2me

Upserve

Square

iMenu360

GloriaFood

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Web-based
1.2.3 On-premise
1.2.4 Managed
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket
1.3.3 Food & Drink Specialists
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Restaurants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 B2C Online Ordering Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 B2C Online Ordering Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 B2C Online Ordering Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 B2C Online Ordering Market Dynamics
2.3.1 B2C Online Ordering Industry Trends
2.3.2 B2C Online Ordering Market Drivers
2.3.3 B2C Online Ordering Market Challenges
2.3.4 B2C Online Ordering Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top B2C Online Ordering Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top B2C Online Ordering Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Sha

 

