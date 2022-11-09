Global B2C Online Ordering Market Research Report 2022
B2C Online Ordering market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global B2C Online Ordering market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Web-based
On-premise
Managed
Segment by Application
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Food & Drink Specialists
Convenience Stores
Restaurants
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Menufy
Restolabs
Olo
MenuDrive
Toast POS
ChowNow
Orders2me
Upserve
Square
iMenu360
GloriaFood
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Web-based
1.2.3 On-premise
1.2.4 Managed
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket
1.3.3 Food & Drink Specialists
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Restaurants
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 B2C Online Ordering Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 B2C Online Ordering Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 B2C Online Ordering Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 B2C Online Ordering Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 B2C Online Ordering Market Dynamics
2.3.1 B2C Online Ordering Industry Trends
2.3.2 B2C Online Ordering Market Drivers
2.3.3 B2C Online Ordering Market Challenges
2.3.4 B2C Online Ordering Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top B2C Online Ordering Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top B2C Online Ordering Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global B2C Online Ordering Market Sha
