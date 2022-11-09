Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
Segment by Application
Infant Formulae
Bakers & Confectioneries
Snacks
Dairy Products
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
The Milky Whey
Arla Foods
Davisco Food
Milk Specialities
Glanbia
Hilmar Cheese
Arla Foods AMBA
Grande Custom Ingredients
Glanbia Nutritionals
Global Dairy Network
Hilmar Ingredients
Groupe Lactalis
Lactalis
Table of content
1 Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Whey Protein Concentrate
1.2 Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
1.2.3 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
1.2.4 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
1.3 Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Infant Formulae
1.3.3 Bakers & Confectioneries
1.3.4 Snacks
1.3.5 Dairy Products
1.4 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Functional Whey Protein Concentrate Manu
