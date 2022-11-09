Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bottled Water
Tea & Coffee
Juice
Dairy Drinks
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and general merchandisers
Food Service & Drinking Places
Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
Vending Machine Operations
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Nestle
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Kraft Heinz
Reed?s
Appalachian Brewing
Jones Soda
Molson Coors Brewing
Attitude Drink
AG Barr
DyDo Drinco
Britvic
Danone
Livewire Energy
Pepper Snapple
Calcol
Kraft Foods
Suja Life
FreshBev
Pressed Juicery
Suntory Beverage & Food
Unilever
Asahi
Jacobs Douwe Egberts
Kirin
Table of content
1 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Alcoholic Drinks
1.2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Bottled Water
1.2.3 Tea & Coffee
1.2.4 Juice
1.2.5 Dairy Drinks
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and general merchandisers
1.3.3 Food Service & Drinking Places
1.3.4 Convenience Stores & Gas Stations
1.3.5 Vending Machine Operations
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Non-Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Non-Alcoholic
