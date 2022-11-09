Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The technology of wireless power transmission can eliminate the use of the wires and batteries, thus increasing the mobility, convenience, and safety of an electronic device for all users.Wireless power transfer is useful to power electrical devices where interconnecting wires are inconvenient, hazardous, or are not possible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications in global, including the following market information:

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electromagnetic Induction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications include IPT Technology, Sew Eurodrive, Vahle, Wiferion, DAIHEN Corporation, Conductix-Wampfler (Delachaux), BeeWaTec, Green Power and Powermat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Magneto-Dynamic Coupling

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

AGVs

AMRs

Electric Forklifts

Cross Belt Sorters

Electrifoed Monorail Systems

Others

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IPT Technology

Sew Eurodrive

Vahle

Wiferion

DAIHEN Corporation

Conductix-Wampfler (Delachaux)

BeeWaTec

Green Power

Powermat

DAIFUKU

OMRON

B&PLUS

WiBotic

etatronix GmbH

In2Power

Delta Electronics

Casun Intellingent Robot

Luyu Power Technology

Huachuang Intelligence

Xnergy

Qdzkrx

Nanjing Hery Electric

Boeone Technology

Hertz Innovations Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wireless

