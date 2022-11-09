Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The technology of wireless power transmission can eliminate the use of the wires and batteries, thus increasing the mobility, convenience, and safety of an electronic device for all users.Wireless power transfer is useful to power electrical devices where interconnecting wires are inconvenient, hazardous, or are not possible.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications in global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromagnetic Induction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications include IPT Technology, Sew Eurodrive, Vahle, Wiferion, DAIHEN Corporation, Conductix-Wampfler (Delachaux), BeeWaTec, Green Power and Powermat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Resonance
Magneto-Dynamic Coupling
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
AGVs
AMRs
Electric Forklifts
Cross Belt Sorters
Electrifoed Monorail Systems
Others
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IPT Technology
Sew Eurodrive
Vahle
Wiferion
DAIHEN Corporation
Conductix-Wampfler (Delachaux)
BeeWaTec
Green Power
Powermat
DAIFUKU
OMRON
B&PLUS
WiBotic
etatronix GmbH
In2Power
Delta Electronics
Casun Intellingent Robot
Luyu Power Technology
Huachuang Intelligence
Xnergy
Qdzkrx
Nanjing Hery Electric
Boeone Technology
Hertz Innovations Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless Power Transfer and Charge Systems for Industrial Applications Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless
