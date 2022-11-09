18650 and 21700 Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 18650 and 21700 Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five 18650 and 21700 Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global 18650 and 21700 Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

18650 Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 18650 and 21700 Battery include Samsung SDI, LG, Murata, Panasonic, EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Amperex Technology Limited, Jiangsu Tenpower Lithium Co., Ltd., Highstar and Changhong New Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 18650 and 21700 Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

18650 Battery

21700 Battery

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

New Energy Vehicles

Electric Tool

UAV

Other

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 18650 and 21700 Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 18650 and 21700 Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 18650 and 21700 Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies 18650 and 21700 Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

LG

Murata

Panasonic

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

Amperex Technology Limited

Jiangsu Tenpower Lithium Co., Ltd.

Highstar

Changhong New Energy

BYD

Great Power

Chilwee

CALB

Tianneng Co.,Ltd

BAK Power

Lishen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 18650 and 21700 Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 18650 and 21700 Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 18650 and 21700 Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 18650 and 21700 Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 18650 and 21700 Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 18650 and 21700 Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 18650 and 21700 Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

