Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Aerosol Packaging is a kind of metal storage container, if a can is designed to spray out its contents, it is an aerosol can. Examples include spray paint, hair spray, room deodorizers and many more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Aerosol Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)

Global top five Metal Aerosol Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Aerosol Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Aerosol Packaging include Crown, Ball, EXAL, Daiwa Can (DS), Ardagh, CCL Container, Mauser Packaging, CPMC and Colep, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Aerosol Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

Tinplate

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Household

Insecticide

Industrial

Others

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Crown

Ball

EXAL

Daiwa Can (DS)

Ardagh

CCL Container

Mauser Packaging

CPMC

Colep

Massilly

Euro Asia Packaging

TUBEX

Casablanca Industries

Bharat Containers

Nussbaum

Grupo Zapata

