Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Aerosol Packaging is a kind of metal storage container, if a can is designed to spray out its contents, it is an aerosol can. Examples include spray paint, hair spray, room deodorizers and many more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Aerosol Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)
Global top five Metal Aerosol Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Aerosol Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Aerosol Packaging include Crown, Ball, EXAL, Daiwa Can (DS), Ardagh, CCL Container, Mauser Packaging, CPMC and Colep, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Aerosol Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum
Tinplate
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Care
Household
Insecticide
Industrial
Others
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
Key companies Metal Aerosol Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Crown
Ball
EXAL
Daiwa Can (DS)
Ardagh
CCL Container
Mauser Packaging
CPMC
Colep
Massilly
Euro Asia Packaging
TUBEX
Casablanca Industries
Bharat Containers
Nussbaum
Grupo Zapata
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Aerosol Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Aerosol Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Aerosol Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Aerosol Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Aerosol Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Aerosol Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Aerosol Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
