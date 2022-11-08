Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defense – Thematic Research

Summary

This report focuses on Advance materials used in aerospace and defense applications. Advanced materials offer significant opportunities to provide an operational advantage for the aerospace and defense industry. They have great potential to address defense challenges and better enable armed forces to respond to future opportunities and threats.

The main goal in all areas of the defense industry, especially in aviation, is to continually produce lighter, more robust, more durable and more economical systems. This aim requires the use of high-tech materials and production techniques in the structural design of military platforms. In this regard, advanced materials are of great interest as their use has the potential to shape future operational efficiency in military missions significantly.

Advanced materials can be used in a wide variety of areas from lighter, more agile aircraft and emerging hypersonic systems, to personal protection equipment and hostile environments where risks and damage can be reduced using protective solutions. The most disruptive effects are expected to come from the integration of functions such as energy harvesting, camouflage, structural and personnel health monitoring, and protection in the form of super-smart materials for platforms and soldiers. Other potential applications of future advanced materials include self-healing materials, cyber protective materials, smart textiles, morphing materials and biomimetic materials.

Scope

– Advanced materials offer significant opportunities to provide an operational advantage for the aerospace and defense industry. They have great potential to address defense challenges and better enable armed forces to respond to future opportunities and threats. They can provide cost-effective and reliable solutions to improve mobility, survivability and efficiency.

– New and advanced materials are rapidly discovered and developed to meet the defense industry needs of today and the future Advances in materials and manufacturing will have a significant impact on aviation and defense for decades to come. Driven by the constant desire to seek lighter, stronger and more durable structures.

– Weight reduction, in everything from aircraft to the equipment carried by each soldier, is an important requirement for aerospace and defense systems. All aerospace systems need weight reduction to increase fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

