Global Metal Food Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Food Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Food Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminium
Steel
Segment by Application
Beverages Use
Food Use
By Company
Ball Corporation
Ardagh group
BWay
CCL Containers
Crown Holdings
Grupo Zapata
Exal
DS Containers
Alltub Group
Montebello Packaging
Allied Cans Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Food Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminium
1.2.3 Steel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverages Use
1.3.3 Food Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Food Packaging Production
2.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Food Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Food Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Food Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Food Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Food Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Food Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Food Packaging Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Food Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Food Packaging by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Metal Food Packaging Revenue by Regi
