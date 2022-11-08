Global Butadiene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Butadiene Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butadiene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
SSBR
SBR
LCBR
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Automotive
Miscellaneous
Other
By Company
Kumho Petrochemical
Lanxess
SABIC
LG Chem
Goodyear
JSR
TSRC
Trinseo
Synthos
Lion Elastomers(Ashland)
LG
Bridgestone
Michelin
Sibur
Eni
Asahi Kasei
East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)
ZEON
HIP-Petrohemija
CNPC
Sinopec
Zhechen
Tianjin Lugang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Butadiene Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SSBR
1.2.3 SBR
1.2.4 LCBR
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Miscellaneous
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Butadiene Rubber Production
2.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Butadiene Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Butadiene Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Butadiene Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Butadiene Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Butadiene Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Butadiene Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Butadiene Rubber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Butadiene Rubber by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Butadiene Rubber Revenue by Region
